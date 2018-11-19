China, Brunei issue joint statement, pledging to advance cooperation

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah met on Monday and reaffirmed their political resolve to enhance the bilateral ties through cooperation and collaboration across various areas, the two sides said in a joint statement.
Both sides agreed that the "successful visit" of President Xi to Brunei was of "strategic importance" to the deepening of bilateral relations, said the statement issued after talks between the two leaders.
Both sides agreed to maintain frequent high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic partnership and bilateral relations, and exchange views on regional and international issues. The two sides will make good use of bilateral mechanisms at all levels to coordinate and advance bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Both sides agreed to work together to further strengthen the synergy of their respective national development strategies.
The two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation, said the statement.
The two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of cooperation in the energy sector, and agreed to continue to support relevant enterprises of the two countries to cooperate in the areas of maritime oil and gas resources, in accordance with the principles of international law and the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.
They acknowledged the positive progress of cooperation in the fields of legal and judicial affairs, education, culture, religion, tourism, health, sports and youth and reiterated the importance to further expand people-to-people exchanges.
Moreover, the two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in such areas as defense, security and law enforcement.
In the statement, both sides welcomed the improving cooperation between China and ASEAN
member states in the South China Sea.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability and security, and the importance of continuing exercising self-restraint by all parties concerned and the promotion of mutual trust and confidence in the South China Sea. They underscored the importance of resolving territorial and jurisdictional disputes through peaceful dialogue and consultations by sovereign states directly concerned, and in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation within various multilateral frameworks.