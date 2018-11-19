New types of high-speed trains on debut in China

China's train maker CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd. debuted two types of train at an international rail transit expo closed in central China's Hunan Province on Saturday.



One of the two train models, shown at the Rail+Metro China 2018, is a double decker with eight compartments, developed to meet demand for large passenger numbers for inter-city railways, the company said.



The train with 820 seats has a maximum capacity of 1,708 passengers, which is 40 percent more than the capacity of existing trains. The train units are equipped with advanced audio-visual entertainment facilities. With comfortable interior space, the train has independent toilets for disabled persons.



Yang Ying, deputy chief engineer with the company, said that the double-decker can run at a speed of 160 km/h, which can be made faster through system upgrading.



The other model has a permanent magnet synchronous motor, the first time for China-developed high-speed trains to use such technology. The electric motor is lighter and more power-efficient than existing ones.

