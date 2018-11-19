Dollar rise pauses as Fed officials caution global slowdown

The dollar eased slightly versus other major currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve officials expressed caution over the global growth outlook, prompting traders to reassess the pace of future US interest rate increases.



The greenback has enjoyed a strong run this year thanks to the Fed's steady policy tightening on the back of a robust economy and rising wage pressures. A fourth rate hike for this year is expected next month and policy makers had indicated two more by June 2019.



But comments on Friday by Richard Clarida, the Fed's newly appointed vice chair, put to the test market expectations for a steady pace of tightening. Clarida cautioned about a slowdown in global growth, saying "that's something that is going to be relevant" for the outlook of the US economy.



Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan, in a separate interview with Fox Business, also said he is seeing a growth slowdown in Europe and China.



The comments may hint that the Fed is set to slow down its pace of monetary tightening and led some traders to question whether the dollar's rally was nearing its end, with the benchmark US 10-year treasury yields pulling back slightly.



The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, traded marginally weaker at 96.45, adding to a decline of 0.5 percent on Friday. The dollar index had hit a 16-month high of 97.69 on November 12.

