Nearly 1m children in impoverished areas benefit from China’s school meal project

A school meal project has expended 280 million yuan ($40.4 million) in the past 10 years, benefitting 936,000 Chinese children in impoverished areas.
The program, launched in 2008 by the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, aims to help children in impoverished rural regions fulfill the daily protein intake necessary for their healthy growth, according to the foundation.
It has provided students with nearly 51 million daily portions of supplementary dairy products, and built standardized canteens in rural schools, the foundation said.
The school meal project currently covers 14 provincial-level regions, including Yunnan, Guizhou, Sichuan and Xinjiang
.
The project raised about 310 million yuan in donations over the past 10 years, 70 percent of which were from public contributions.
The foundation said the project had also expended more than 32 million yuan to help children in other countries including Cambodia and Ghana by the end of June of this year.