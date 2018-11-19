Man accuses doctor of sticking him with outrageous bill during circumcision

A man in Northwest China's Gansu Province is accusing his doctor of upselling him midway through his circumcision surgery.



The patient surnamed Yao was undergoing the minor operation at Lanzhou Modern Men's Hospital in the provincial capital of Lanzhou on October 25.



Yao said he was initially charged 538 yuan ($77).



However, halfway into the procedure, Yao said his doctor claimed to have discovered an infection, nerve damage and other issues that needed immediate attention.



"I was told to pay another 15,300 yuan ($2,203) or the surgery had to be called off," Yao said.



Considering his precarious position, Yao agreed.



The doctor then quickly dressed the incision and told him to go downstairs and make the payment.



Yao said he was hard up for the cash. "I paid 12,000 yuan and borrowed the remaining 3,300 yuan online," Yao said. "All the time I was under local anesthesia and extremely scared."



"I found out later that circumcisions only cost around 1,000 yuan. I think this was fraud. I want my money back and to see the hospital punished," Yao told reporters.



Yao has filed a complaint with local public health authorities, which have yet to resolve the issue.



Staff at Lanzhou Modern Men's Hospital was evasive when confronted by a Gansu Daily reporter.



"The local health administration is currently looking into the matter," the employee said before quickly hanging up.



So far negotiations are at a stalemate, an employee with the local public health administration said.



Gansu Daily

