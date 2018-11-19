Teen Double Dutch champ breaks own Guinness World Record in Shanghai

Screenshot shows Huang Junjie (center) jumping during the Double Dutch Contest Shanghai Vol.5 on Sunday. Source: Pear Video

A 13-year-old Double Dutch champion from Shanghai has broken his own world record at an international competition.Video shows the stunning performance by Huang Junkai as he jumps 136 times in 30 seconds during the Double Dutch Contest Shanghai Vol.5 on Sunday.His light-footed performance saw him skipping an average 9.07 times per second."This is the fifth time I participated in Double Dutch Contest Shanghai," Huang said. "I practice every Tuesday and Friday from 3 to 5 pm."Huang, along with teammates Jiang Dali and Jin Zhenyu, had set a Guinness World Record in 2017 with 133 jumps on the CCTV program Impossible Challenge.His coach Li Yue said Huang is a gifted athlete and has worked very hard to reach his skill level."Huang is an ambassador of Double Dutch. Previously not many people knew about the sport," Li said, adding Huang's best training time is 143 jumps in 30 seconds.Double Dutch Contest Shanghai is held every November and attracts competitors from around the world.Global Times