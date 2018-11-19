77-year-old yoga instructor teaches free classes every week

Screenshot shows Hu Cailan practicing yoga. Source: Knews

A 77-year-old woman in Northwest China is a yoga instructor who teaches six different classes free of charge.Hu Cailan now teaches a total of 145 students in her community in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.Known as "yoga granny" in her community, Hu has practiced for 11 years. She said she began the exercise to alleviate pain from years of work."It made doing yoga difficult. I was really inflexible and it hurt, but I got over it," Hu said. "Now, no matter if it's rain or snow I go and practice."Hu's passion for yoga attracted attention. Soon, neighbors were asking for lessons. She eventually started to hold free yoga classes in a studio space. The classes are open to anyone who wants to learn."I don't need much money and would rather share happiness and health with others."Now leading six classes, Hu teaches 145 students, many of whom are half her age."Hu's spirit is inspiring," one of her students said.Knews