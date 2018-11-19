US paves way to get ‘lab meat’ on dinner plates

US authorities on Friday agreed on how to regulate food products cultured from animal cells - paving the way to get so-called "lab meat" on American plates.



The Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration agreed to share regulation of cell-cultured food products, they said in a joint statement, following a public meeting in October.



While technical details have yet to be confirmed, the FDA would oversee the collection and differentiation of cells - when stem cells develop to specialized cells - while USDA would oversee production and labeling of food products.



The question of whether to approve cell-cultured food products has never really arisen in the US. In fact, several niche "lab-meat" startups already exist, but production costs are very high and nobody has a product that is ready to sell yet.



The backers of "lab meat" argue avoiding slaughtering animals will reduce both suffering and greenhouse emissions - and is a sustainable option to feed growing populations hungry for protein.



AFP

