Hu Yaobang honored with statue in Hunan hometown

A statue of Hu Yaobang was unveiled in Liuyang, Central China's Hunan Province on Sunday in honor of the late general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).The commission of the statue was approved by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Hunan Daily reported on Monday.The statue is six meters tall and 7.4 meters wide and was constructed based on the appearance of a middle-aged Hu, according to the report.Wulan, Deputy Secretary of Hunan Provincial Party Committee, paid respect to Hu when she was attending the revelation ceremony of the statue, the report said."Hunan is the hometown of comrade Hu and the brilliant start of his revolutionary career," Wulan was quoted by Hunan Daily as saying.Hu's spirit, character and deeds deserve to be remembered and carried forward, Wulan said.Hu, who was elected as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in February 1980, passed away on April 15, 1989 and was credited with pushing for reform. Hu helped re-establish the Party School of the CPC Central Committee after it was suspended during the Cultural Revolution (1966-76).