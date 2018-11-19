Learning Chinese

Chat attack

winner



赢家



(yínɡjiā)

A: The results of the Golden Horse Awards were announced yesterday. A lot of mainland films won awards.



昨天金马奖公布了结果,有好几部大陆的片子都获奖了。



(zuótiān jīnmǎ jiǎnɡ ɡōnɡbù le jiéɡuǒ, yǒu hǎo jǐbù dàlù de piānzi dōu huòjiǎnɡ le.)

B: Yup. Previously Hong Kong and Taiwan films were favorites, but now our mainland film industry is finally showing some promise.



是呀,以前港台片比较受人喜爱,现在我们内地的电影行业也终于崛起了。



(shìya, yǐqián ɡǎnɡtái piān bǐjiào shòurén xǐài, xiànzài wǒmén nèidì de diànyǐnɡ hánɡyè yě zhōnɡyú juéqǐ le.)

A: Yeah. There are more and more subjects to cover with films, and our technical prowess is improving as well.



对呀,现在电影题材越来越多元,技术也在不断更新。



(duìya, xiànzài diànyǐnɡ tícái yuèlái yuè duōyuán, jìshù yězài búduàn ɡènɡxīn.)

B: You're right. Who knows who will be the final winner if we really try to compete against Hong Kong and Taiwan films.



没错,如果真和港台片竞争,还不知道谁会是赢家呢。



(méicuò, rúɡuǒ zhēn hé ɡǎnɡtái piān jìnɡzhēnɡ, hái bù zhīdào shuí huìshì yínɡjiā ne.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





