Solid waste imports ban

The Chinese government has introduced a tightened ban on solid waste imports, according to an official document.
Effective on December 31, 2018, 32 types of solid waste will be banned from imports, according to the document released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Commerce
, the National Development and Reform Commission
, and the General Administration of Customs.
The newly-added products include hardware, waste and scraps of stainless steel and wood.
China's imports of solid waste slumped further in the first 10 months of 2018 as the government stepped up enforcement on a ban on solid waste imports.