Rupiah, yuan swap deal

China's central bank said Monday that it had signed a bilateral currency swap agreement with its counterpart in Indonesia.



The agreement will allow the two sides to swap a total of 200 billion yuan ($28.8 billion) for 440 trillion Indonesian rupiah, and vice versa, the People's Bank of China (PBC) said.



The move is aimed at facilitating bilateral trade and investment, and maintaining financial market stability, according to the PBC.



A currency swap deal allows two institutions to exchange payments in one currency for equivalent amounts in the other to facilitate bilateral trade settlements.





