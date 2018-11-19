Happy birthday:



The way to a better future will open itself to you today. Although it will require you make some scary moves, the payoff at the end will be more than worth it. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to money. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 6, 10, 16.



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A long-lasting feud has been holding you back from greatness. It's time to bury the hatchet, so you can move on to a brighter future. Outdoor activities will be a great source of fun if you are willing to travel far from home. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Romance is on the rise today. If you are already in a relationship this will be the perfect time to head out with that special someone; if you are single, you most likely won't be for too long if you are willing to talk to someone new. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your stubborn nature allows you to be extremely persistent, but today it will actually hold you back as the situation will call for the ability to adapt. Do not hesitate to drop all your plans and change direction if that is what is required. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will really get your money's worth out of a purchase so long as you take your time shopping around and comparing prices before you buy. Creative endeavours will help take your mind off of things. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not hesitate to set up and take hold of the reins of leadership if you see what must be done. Although you may not be a natural leader, your expertise will see you through. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



While things may be a bit tough now, your luck is bound to turn around eventually. All you have to do is hang in there. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your luck will be so good today that you won't be able to believe your eyes. So many things will go your way that you may start to think you have extraordinary powers. An opportunity like this doesn't come along often, so make sure you use this time to push your plans forward. ✭✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You cannot continue living in denial when the truth is staring you right in the face. Acceptance will be the first step to finally being able to move on. Lady Luck will be at your side today when it comes to advancing your career. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The pain of a broken heart can blind you to all the good things you have in your life. Take the time out to count your blessings and you will see things in a different light. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Some unfinished business has been haunting you recently. Your energy will be best spent putting this matter to rest. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Past experiences will be the perfect guide to taking on future challenges. Do not hesitate to listen to your gut when making decisions. Your social luck is looking up. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Family should be a major focus today. Make sure you take some time out from your busy work schedule to spend some time with those closest to you. ✭✭✭