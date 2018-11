A view of the construction site of the Lianyungang-Xuzhou high-speed railway line in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Monday. The 180-kilometer railway line has been underway since July 13 and its construction is estimated to cost 28.17 billion yuan ($4.1 billion). Trains can run at a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour after construction is completed. It is expected to open to passengers by December 2020. Photo: IC