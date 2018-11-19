City will build young entrepreneurs team

Shanghai plans to build up a young entrepreneurs team by selecting 1,000 outstanding young entrepreneurs across the city by 2023, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday. 200 are from the municipal level and 800 the district level.



The plan focuses on young Chinese business entrepreneurs in Shanghai aged under 40. It mainly covers the presidents and general managers of Shanghai's leading enterprises.



It was initiated by Shanghai authorities at the beginning of this year with multiple departments involved, according to a release by the official WeChat account of the Shanghai Youth Federation.



It aims to help and support young entrepreneurs and create a sound business and development environment for local companies. Entrepreneurs are also expected to fully utilize their advantages, provide better products and services and explore new development paths and cutting-edge fields.

