Puzzle

ACROSS1 Jog5 Church feature9 Tanker spill14 "Thy," now15 Describe via drawing16 English port town17 State something differently20 Utah city21 Guys with kids with kids22 Held back some change25 Member of an NFL line26 Some plums28 Place for an inbox32 Abdicate37 Like creepy settings38 "Could be anything"41 Synthetic material42 Leopard's spots, i.e.43 Feline in boots44 Harsh, as an instructor46 "Neither a borrower, ___ ..."47 Cronkite, for one53 Like toxic food58 Stupefyingly silly59 Rematch-seeker's lament?62 Dele reversals63 Layabout? No, U-turn64 "___ and out!"65 Not tomorrow66 Site of the first basketball game67 Indiana city or South American countryDOWN1 Mee and yuo, e.g.2 Like some sandpaper3 Perform better than4 Any judge, at times5 Menu phrase for a king?6 Bowling item7 Urban pollution8 Lobster or steak, notably9 Throw cash around10 Prayer recipient11 Midwest state12 Fully dressed13 Ebony and ivory together18 Explosion producer19 Author Christian Andersen23 Teamwork destroyers24 When roosters get loud27 Garden figure28 Ham and cheese place29 Activist Brockovich30 Warble31 Beer containers32 Cut it out33 Informal word after "drive"34 Snakelike fishes35 Not amateurs36 Man cave, perhaps37 Antlered creature39 Mountain pool40 Bird in "never needed"?44 Some offspring45 Hip46 Raucous48 Provide a defeat49 Be a detective50 Purple? A bit lighter51 Rage52 Indira Gandhi's dad53 Fence supporter54 Words after "glom"55 How some like their tea56 Words with "precedent"57 Bad thing to expect60 PI kin61 Cold War, historically

Solution