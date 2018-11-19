Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/19 18:58:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Jog

 5 Church feature

  9 Tanker spill

 14 "Thy," now

 15 Describe via drawing

 16 English port town

 17 State something differently

 20 Utah city

 21 Guys with kids with kids

 22 Held back some change

 25 Member of an NFL line

 26 Some plums

 28 Place for an inbox

 32 Abdicate

 37 Like creepy settings

 38 "Could be anything"

 41 Synthetic material

 42 Leopard's spots, i.e.

 43 Feline in boots

 44 Harsh, as an instructor

 46 "Neither a borrower, ___ ..."

 47 Cronkite, for one

 53 Like toxic food

 58 Stupefyingly silly

 59 Rematch-seeker's lament?

 62 Dele reversals

 63 Layabout? No, U-turn

 64 "___ and out!"

 65 Not tomorrow

 66 Site of the first basketball game

 67 Indiana city or South American country

DOWN

  1 Mee and yuo, e.g.

  2 Like some sandpaper

  3 Perform better than

  4 Any judge, at times

  5 Menu phrase for a king?

  6 Bowling item

  7 Urban pollution

  8 Lobster or steak, notably

  9 Throw cash around

 10 Prayer recipient

 11 Midwest state

 12 Fully dressed

 13 Ebony and ivory together

 18 Explosion producer

 19 Author Christian  Andersen

 23 Teamwork destroyers

 24 When roosters get loud

 27 Garden figure

 28 Ham and cheese place

 29 Activist Brockovich

 30 Warble

 31 Beer containers

 32 Cut it out

 33 Informal word after "drive"

 34 Snakelike fishes

 35 Not amateurs

 36 Man cave, perhaps

 37 Antlered creature

 39 Mountain pool

 40 Bird in "never needed"?

 44 Some offspring

 45 Hip

 46 Raucous

 48 Provide a defeat

 49 Be a detective

 50 Purple? A bit lighter

 51 Rage

 52 Indira Gandhi's dad

 53 Fence supporter

 54 Words after "glom"

55 How some like their tea

 56 Words with "precedent"

 57 Bad thing to expect

 60 PI kin

 61 Cold War, historically

Solution







