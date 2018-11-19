Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Jog
5 Church feature
9 Tanker spill
14 "Thy," now
15 Describe via drawing
16 English port town
17 State something differently
20 Utah city
21 Guys with kids with kids
22 Held back some change
25 Member of an NFL line
26 Some plums
28 Place for an inbox
32 Abdicate
37 Like creepy settings
38 "Could be anything"
41 Synthetic material
42 Leopard's spots, i.e.
43 Feline in boots
44 Harsh, as an instructor
46 "Neither a borrower, ___ ..."
47 Cronkite, for one
53 Like toxic food
58 Stupefyingly silly
59 Rematch-seeker's lament?
62 Dele reversals
63 Layabout? No, U-turn
64 "___ and out!"
65 Not tomorrow
66 Site of the first basketball game
67 Indiana city or South American country
DOWN
1 Mee and yuo, e.g.
2 Like some sandpaper
3 Perform better than
4 Any judge, at times
5 Menu phrase for a king?
6 Bowling item
7 Urban pollution
8 Lobster or steak, notably
9 Throw cash around
10 Prayer recipient
11 Midwest state
12 Fully dressed
13 Ebony and ivory together
18 Explosion producer
19 Author Christian Andersen
23 Teamwork destroyers
24 When roosters get loud
27 Garden figure
28 Ham and cheese place
29 Activist Brockovich
30 Warble
31 Beer containers
32 Cut it out
33 Informal word after "drive"
34 Snakelike fishes
35 Not amateurs
36 Man cave, perhaps
37 Antlered creature
39 Mountain pool
40 Bird in "never needed"?
44 Some offspring
45 Hip
46 Raucous
48 Provide a defeat
49 Be a detective
50 Purple? A bit lighter
51 Rage
52 Indira Gandhi's dad
53 Fence supporter
54 Words after "glom"
55 How some like their tea
56 Words with "precedent"
57 Bad thing to expect
60 PI kin
61 Cold War, historically
Solution