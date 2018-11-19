Strict laws and education reform needed to reduce lawbreaking by juveniles

A prosecutor interacts with students of a middle school in Zhoujiadian county of Changde, Central China's Hunan Province. Photo: VCG

Susceptible youth





Stricter laws needed

Chinese experts called for a longer period of compulsory education and a stricter legal system to prevent crimes among minors, as cases in recent years demonstrate a tendency toward lower ages.The number of juvenile crimes increased in some provinces, according to experts gathered at a judicial forum on juvenile crime in Shanghai on October 24.According to a report released by the Supreme Court in June, the crime rate among minors in China has demonstrated a continuous decline from 2009 to 2017, marking a miracle in youth crime prevention.The report said that China has become one of the countries in the world with lowest juvenile crime rates, with about 40,000 cases reported to courts across the country in 2017.However, Jiang Jihai, dean of the juvenile court guidance office under the Supreme Court, told the forum that juvenile crime in some provinces had witnessed an increase recently.Zhou Bin, a police official from Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, confirmed with the Global Times on Sunday that he indeed witnessed an increase in the number of juvenile crime cases in his daily work in the past six months.The fast-developing internet as well as a boom in freely available information that advocates violence and criminality is the biggest problem, Zhou said.Many underage people are behind internet and telecommunication fraud cases, Zhou said, adding that these criminals usually work in groups.Meanwhile, Zhou noted that the application of high-tech methods to detect crimes by juveniles is also a reason for the rise.Jiang noted at the Shanghai forum that the number of criminals aged between 14 and 16 in the country increased from 3,400 in 2016 to 3,700 in 2017.In the past decade, the number of criminals aged between 13 and 16 climbed from 10 percent to 11.48 percent.Normally students graduate from middle schools at 15 in China, but they are not allowed to work until they are 16.The gap year creates a group of idle young people who are easily drawn to crimes, Jiang explained.Jiang suggested that compulsory education should be expanded to 12 years to cover high school.Current compulsory education only covers 9 years, requiring students to attend primary and middle school.According to the report, juvenile criminals who have completed middle school or less account for over 68 percent of those sent to courts from January 2016 to December 2017.Wan Daqiang, a Beijing-based lawyer who specializes in child protection, told the Global Times on Thursday that outdated exam-oriented Chinese education is partly responsible for the increase, as it neglects children's mental growth in this rapidly changing society.Lao Kaisheng, a professor of education at Beijing Normal University, agreed with Wan, adding that growing numbers of divorced and left-behind families also contributed to the increase, because juveniles could not get timely guidance.Han Fangli, a member of the Higher People's Court judicial committee in East China's Shandong Province, noted an increase in the number of juvenile criminals with psychological problems, such as anxiety and depression, in Shandong in 2017, the China News Service reported in May.Crimes involving minors grew by 23.81 percent in Shandong last year, according to report.According to Lao, stricter laws are needed to prevent juvenile crime.Lao pointed out that punishment regulations on juvenile criminals are not strict and detailed enough, and thus not effective for frightening young people."Take school bullying as an example. The issue is still taken as an education issue, for which schools and families should be responsible," Lao said.Lao noted that an unclear division of work, power and responsibility among different departments is also an obstacle to manage juvenile crime issues.The Chinese State Council's Education Supervision Committee released a regulation in December 2017 to manage school bullying, saying that bullies involved in serious cases who have not violated the law should be sent to special schools for correctional education.Lao worried that the regulation may be difficult to implement, as many Chinese parents would not agree to send their spoiled only child to these schools.According to China's Law on Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency, underage students who need special education can only be sent to special schools after receiving an agreement from their parents or guardians, and be approved by local education bureaus.According to Chinese criminal law, people under 16 do not bear criminal responsibility. They instead should be educated by guardians or the government.Chinese law prefers protection over punishment when it comes to minor crimes, Zhou said.