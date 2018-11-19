Incoming tourists to Iran to increase by 50%

Vali Teymoori said at a press conference on Sunday that the accuracy of statistics is not just about tourism.



'In the current situation, our statistical basis for the incoming tourists is the migration police statistics, which are extracted based on the number of stamps on tourists passports,' he added.



Teymoori said, 'Despite Iranophobia and sanctions, the general statistic of the rise of international tourists shows an increase by 50 percent, more precisely we witness 17 percent decrease on the number of European tourists, but in the field of regional tourists we have had a remarkable growth.'



9455**2050



Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

