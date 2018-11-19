Government cracks down on unethical, unapproved use of genetic information in international research

○ China is ramping up its regulations on the sharing and export of human genetic resources



○ Experts say breaching of regulations has been common in the past two decades, and a crackdown is necessary



○ In the meantime, Chinese and foreign researchers hope the crackdown will not deter scientific collaborations

Photo: VCG

Order a DNA collection kit, provide your saliva sample in a test tube and mail it back. In just a few days, you will get a full report about your health, including your genetic traits and risks for certain diseases. This is what many genetic testing companies in China now claim to offer.



But the Chinese authorities' recent crackdown on violations of data-sharing regulations by some genetic companies is casting a shadow on the industry.



On October 24, for the first time, the Ministry of Science and Technology named five companies and one hospital on its website for violating China's regulations in collecting, transferring and exporting human genetic resources.



The six institutions were involved in three incidents that were caught breaching regulations in 2015, 2016 and this year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.



In July, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca was punished for collaborating with two other companies in using human genetic samples in research beyond what was approved.



In 2016, the Wuxi TecApp company in East China's Jiangsu Province was fined for illegally exporting 5,165 samples of human genetic material and declaring them as dog blood.



In 2015, Huashan Hospital, an affiliate of Shanghai's Fudan University, and Shenzhen-based genome sequencing company BGI, cooperated with Oxford University in human genetic resources research on female depression without gaining approval.



"These six breaches made public by the Ministry of Science and Technology are only the tip of the iceberg of genetic breaches in China," Chen Hua, a professor at the Institute of Genomics under Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), told the Global Times.



But the decision to reveal these breaches at the same time may signal China's decision to crack down on the illegal sharing of data on human genetic resources, Chen said.





Researchers verify information on genetic testing equipment in an institution of the genome sequencing company BGI in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on July 1, 2015. Photo:VCG





Social media panic



The news about genetic breaches escalated after some online articles claimed that the genes that were illegally exported could be used by "hostile foreign forces" to develop race-specific genetic bioweapons targeting the Chinese, sparking panic among Chinese netizens.



One widely circulated article by a journalist called Jin Wei cites an unnamed Chinese professor who said the samples "could be obtained by the West and used to boost the precision of their bioweapons." According to the article, the SARS epidemic, which broke out in China in the early 2000s and killed hundreds in China, could be one example of these bioweapons.



The article sparked many angry comments. "Collaboration with foreign institutions on research involving confidential information about our country and people should be banned… Such behaviors should lead to treason convictions. Selling Chinese genetic samples is no better than selling national defense secrets!" reads one comment.



Experts interviewed by the Global Times, however, say such concerns may have gone too far.



"This kind of worry is illogical and should be ignored," Yu Jun, a gene scientist from CAS, told the Global Times. He said there are millions of Chinese living outside China, and their genetic information could be easily procured by the theoretical hostile forces.



Cui Wei, an associate professor at Ningbo University's school of medicine, echoed his view. "If this is true, then every Chinese traveling abroad can be considered as leaking genetic information, as they would more or less leave DNA trails," he told the Global Times.



Chen said when the amount of genetic data reaches a certain quantity, it may, theoretically, reveal genetic traits of Chinese as opposed to other races. However, he doubts the practicality of this approach. "I can't say it is completely impossible, but the probability is rather low," he said.





Visitors take a look at the first Asian diploid genome displayed at the China High-Tech Fair in September 2007. Chinese scientists, including those from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, have successfully completed the first sequence map of the diploid genome of an Asian individual. Photo: VCG

Genetic theft



However, experts agree that China's genetic resources, a critical resource for research in science and the pharmaceutical industry, need to be better protected.



Genetic breaches aren't new to China. As early as the mid-1990s, many scientists from developed countries had been coming to China to take advantage of the country's genetic gold mine.



The most notorious case occurred in 1996, when Xu Xiping, an overseas Chinese scientist from Harvard University's School of Public Health, obtained thousands of blood samples from asthma patients in poor villages in Anhui Provinces for research funded by Harvard and a pharmaceutical company.



However, it was later revealed that many villagers were not fully aware of what their samples were for, and many had signed up only because the researchers promised them free medical checkups in the future, which turned out to be an empty promise.



The incident sparked discussions in Chinese media on whether Chinese villagers were exploited by Western scientists who violated bioethical standards.



In addition, some companies exploited Chinese genetics data for profit. Some Chinese researchers worked as intermediaries to help foreign scientists obtain Chinese samples. In return, their names would appear alongside foreign scientists in top Western academic journals.



Yu said it was this background that triggered the creation of China's first law on human genetics, which he participated in. Called the Interim Measures for the Administration of Human Genetic Resources, the law took effect in 1998 and requires the Chinese partners in any international project that make use of Chinese human genetic resources to apply to the authorities for approval. All human genetic materials to be exported by means of hand carrying, mailing and other means should be truthfully declared to Chinese customs.



The law, however, was poorly enforced, according to Chinese researchers.



Since 2015, the Ministry of Science and Technology has been ramping up its efforts to crack down on genetic breaches.



In 2015, the ministry renewed the regulations on the application of administrative licenses needed for international cooperation.



In October, it was announced that China will set up a new set of regulations on human genetic resources to further protect national biosafety, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Zhang Xinmin, director of the China National Center for Biotechnology Development, said that human genetic resources have become important national strategic resources, according to Xinhua.



China isn't the only country that is making more efforts to protect its genetic resources.



"Scientists from developed countries come gene-hunting in developing countries and publish papers based on this data. However, some of them are not respecting the feelings and interest of the locals," Chen said, "This has happened not just in China, but in other countries as well."



In April, a paper in the journal Cell found that Indonesia's Bajau people, who spend the majority of their days underwater, have had genetic adaptations.



The paper sparked controversy in Indonesia over whether the study was conducted ethically.



According to Science magazine, Indonesian officials say the researchers failed to obtain ethical approval from a local review board and took DNA samples out of the country without proper paperwork.





Effect on collaborations



Some scientists worry that tougher regulations will have a downside.



On November 13, scientific journal Nature published an article on its website expressing worries that China's latest crackdown may deter data sharing in international collaborations and slow down scientific progress.



"If the process of applying for permission is onerous or time-consuming, this will have a detrimental effect on data sharing," Paul Flicek, a geneticist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Hinxton, UK, told Nature.



However, he thinks it is reasonable for governments to require approval to share genetic information.



Wei Yilin (pseudonym), a doctor at a hospital in Shanghai, said she applied to ship some human samples to Hong Kong for a collaborative medical research project two years ago, but the application was denied repeatedly.



"The project had to be canceled due to time concerns," she told the Global Times.



In the meantime, Wei said she is aware that many researchers still managed to ship out human samples for collaborative projects without gaining required approval.



"The regulations can only stop those who abide by the regulations. But those who are bold enough to breach the rules can easily bypass them," she said.



This February, for the first time, the Human Genetics Resources Administration of China revoked the administrative license it had granted to two international research projects that involve Chinese human genetic resources.



One of the projects, a collaboration between UCLA and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, focused on the inheritance of severe psychological diseases among ethnic Han people and had been approved in December 2016.



Previously, the project was allowed to export 90,000 data samples abroad. The other project, a partnership between Peking University and Oxford, was a study on depression in women and its heredity.



The administration didn't explain on its website the reason for the revocation.



Chen said it's still too early to say whether China's tougher regulations on genetic resources will affect international collaborations.



"We should wait and see. China has just begun to crack down on genetic breaches, and I believe the authorities are also exploring how they would pursue it," Chen said. "I believe they will listen to the feedback of academia. After all, the purpose of the regulation is to standardize the research process, not to hamper scientific development," he said.















