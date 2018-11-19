Xi to visit the Philippines

President Xi Jinping's visit to the Philippines, the first visit of a Chinese President to the Southeast Asian country in 13 years, is expected to generate concrete results in the peaceful development of the South China Sea and practical cooperation under the frame of the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative, experts said.
"Since President Duterte took office, China and the Philippines have reengaged in dialogue and consultation for the proper handling of the South China Sea issue," Xi said in a signed article published on Monday in three Philippine newspapers ahead of his visit on Monday, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.
"Our relations have now seen a rainbow after the rain. In just a little more than two years, China has become the Philippines' largest trading partner, largest export market and largest source of imports, and the second largest source of tourists," Xi noted.
Manila's famous Roxas Boulevard is already decorated with Chinese national flags in preparation of Xi's visit Tuesday to Wednesday, the Global Times found.
Liu Feng, a Hainan-based analyst on South China Sea issues, told the Global Times on Monday that Xi's visit marks the good development trend in the ties between China and the Philippines.
As major concerned parties in the South China Sea, talks between the two leaders will boost mutual trust and lay foundations for practical cooperation, Liu said.
Chen Xiangmiao, a research fellow at the Hainan-based National Institute for the South China Sea, told the Global Times that the two countries are already gaining rapid development in maritime law enforcement and fishery.
Chen expects Xi and Duterte to reach a consensus on deeper topics like maritime search and rescue and environment protection.
Joint exploration of oil and gas in the South China Sea could be another important topic, Chen said.
Liu said that the Philippines is an important country along the Belt and Road routes that has huge potential.
"China and the Philippines are complementary to each other," Liu said. "In terms of trade, the Philippines is an important exporter of tropical agricultural products, and China is a major country of consumption," he said.
China can also help the Philippines with infrastructure construction, investment and employment, Liu said.
Duterte said in a recent interview that he expects to bring the relations between the two neighboring Asian countries "a knot higher," Xinhua reported on Sunday.
Current relations between Beijing and Manila have reached an "apex" and are like a flower in full bloom, Duterte said.
Liu said that Duterte understands the true potential of cooperation between the two countries, which is in line with China's idea of building a community of shared future.
Under Duterte, "the Philippine people have already seen benefits through cooperation with China. So even if the country changes the term of office in the future, it is likely to continue its friendly policy toward China," Liu predicted.