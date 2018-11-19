Kashima dominate Asian awards nominations

Two Kashima Antlers players, who helped their side to an inaugural Asian Champions League victory, lead the nominations to be crowned Asian Football Confederation (AFC) player of the year, the soccer body said Monday.



Yuma Suzuki and Kento Misao are joined by Al Sadd's Abdelkarim Hassan in contention for the top men's award, the AFC announced.



Suzuki, 22, shone this season with an impressive all-round play and work rate, scoring twice in the Asian Champions League, and being named the tournament's most valuable player.



Kento Misao, also 22, was a stalwart midfielder who repeatedly stopped his opponents in their tracks.



The J-League side won the Asian Champions League for the first time in their history last week with a 2-0 aggregate ­victory after their return leg against Iranian giants ­Persepolis ended in a goalless draw.



But the Japanese pair face a tough challenge from Hassan, an experienced Qatari international who was a key figure in Al Sadd's campaign that took them to the Champions League semifinals this season.



Australia's Samantha Kerr is aiming to clinch the AFC ­women's player of the year title for the second year running.



The forward helped take her side to a second-place finish at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in April.



Kerr is up against China's Wang Shuang and Saki Kumagai of Japan.



