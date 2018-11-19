Create a more inclusive multilateral system

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT







Over the decades, both developed and developing countries have jointly safeguarded the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the core institution. There is nothing typical about the lengths to which some countries are going to believe that unraveling multilateralism would be a good idea.



However, as the global financial crisis unfolded, we did observe some new uncertainties and risks in the international political economy that alarmed us. Different interpretations of global interconnectivity and conflicting perceptions of the source of growth have partly contributed to the rise of populism and protectionism in regions and countries. Ironically, as the founder of the Bretton Woods system and multilateral trading rules, the US laid emphasis on its "America First" rhetoric, which has not only been widely criticized by the international community including its traditional allies, but also become a fault line in its domestic politics.



As a beneficiary of the multilateral trading system, China has stood up, become prosperous and grown in strength during the 40 years of reform and opening-up, and is moving forward toward a great rejuvenation.



At the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting with the theme "Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing the Digital Future" in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, President Xi Jinping pointed out that the world should firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system and say no to protectionism. He stressed that the reform of the WTO is aimed at enabling it to play its role better rather than having it overhauled.



As an economic program to strengthen regional connectivity, the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative (BRI) has received a wide and positive response from the international community. Currently, China has signed agreements with more than 140 countries and international organizations under the auspices of BRI. And the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in April 2019. These achievements have put paid to the idea that BRI has geopolitical goals or laid development traps in some countries.



It was just as President Xi pointed out at the APEC summit: Mankind once again reached a crossroads of historical progress. Against this backdrop, the interests of all countries and the future of mankind hinge on the choices the current generation will make.



Laterally, enhancing the inclusiveness of the existing trading system and having the fruits of world economic growth shared by more people especially the disadvantaged are an integral part of achieving sustainable development goals.



Vertically, the international community should adhere to the long-term interest orientation of the existing multilateral system in response to the economic volatility caused by protectionists' pursuit of their often short-term interests, further safeguard and develop rule-based global governance. It is in this sense that countries with different political institutions can jointly strengthen the resilience of the current multilateral system.



The inclusiveness of global development embodies the need for regional integration and South-South cooperation. China is an active advocate and firm practitioner of Asia-Pacific cooperation and commits to the fulfillment of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Agreement.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced that all domestic approvals for the upgrade of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement were complete, during his recent visit to Singapore to attend a series of summits. This was widely recognized by the media as a positive signal to maintain multilateralism and free trade. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement on continuing to push forward the China-Canada Free Trade Agreement negotiations is considered a public response to the "poison pill" clause in the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the China-Japan-South Korea Free Trade Area negotiations are also proceeding smoothly.



Enhancing resilience requires us to pay more attention to global communication. Populist politics that has emerged in the 21st century is largely the result of accumulation of long-term conflict of interests distribution. To some extent, populism is not bad per se, and its risks can be diluted by effective communication.



Some of the current narratives on Sino-US relations such as "new cold war," "Thucydides' trap" and "economic iron curtain" are interpretations from the perspective of realism, but they underestimate the degree of interdependence between China and the US. As the world's two largest economies, effective communication and cooperation will not only benefit the peoples of China and the US, but also greatly enhance the resilience of the international multilateral trading system.



China is committed to building a community of shared future for humankind and promoting the connectivity and integration of development strategies of participating BRI countries. The first China International Import Expo earlier this month attracted representatives and companies of 172 countries, regions and international organizations. In the current international political and economic environment, China's actions have contributed to enhancing the inclusiveness and resilience of the multilateral trading system.



The writer is assistant professor, Central Compilation and Translation Bureau. baochuanjian@cctb.net