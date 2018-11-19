Trump’s tweets show transatlantic cracks

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT







A tweeting Donald Trump attracts world attention. He takes to the microblogging site not only in his capacity as the US president but also because the content of his tweets is often contradictory and eccentric. In a recent case, Trump blamed France and President Emmanuel Macron, inter alia for advocating the creation of a European army which can be used even against the US. Macron had given an interview talking about the need for setting up a European army indeed. He had only indirectly referred to the US though.



Macron is one of the few European leaders Trump is enjoying a relatively satisfactory working relationship with. The tweet surprisingly came almost immediately after their Paris meeting. It therefore leaves some questions unanswered about its motive as well as the timing. Of course, it has been evident from the very beginning Trump came to power that he would not be prepared to value the role of the EU in the world and count on transatlantic collaboration. The US president, for instance, has asked NATO's European partners to pay more believing they are shortchanging the US. He is thus putting pressure on them to reach the agreed threshold and spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense. Last summer, he also spoke about a target of 4 percent before the July NATO summit.



To be fair, Trump is not the first US president asking NATO allies to respect their obligations. It is rather Trump's style that is making a difference along with his lack of trust in the military alliance. More importantly, some of his messages are ambiguous. It is not clear why he insists so much on higher payments by NATO member states when he rhetorically supports the idea of rapprochement with Russia. NATO is a military organization that openly targets Russia.



Ambiguity is further rising following Trump's recent tweet. A European army, which the US president denounces, will ease the US defense burden - exactly as he is asking for. But instead of agreeing with the proposal and seeing it as a strategic goal, he is criticizing Macron and expressing concern over the European defense initiative - that is equally supported by German Chancellor Angela Merkel - will function against US interests. So, he reminded the French president of Washington's contribution to the defeat of the Nazis in World War II.



Despite transatlantic disagreements, it should be understood that the European army remains a vague and theoretical idea. European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker had referred to it a few years ago. The EU may be keen on proposing grand defense projects but lacks the capacity to go ahead. Although it is taking some steps toward closer cooperation - for example with the creation of Permanent Structured Cooperation on security and defense (PESCO) - it is unable to speak with one voice when important security themes have to be managed at the European level.



Also, Merkel now publicly appears as a proponent of Macron's idea in a period her political time is running out as she will not be a candidate for her party's leadership next month. She can easily boost her European profile knowing decisions will probably have to be made by her successor. In practice, her cooperation with the French president seems to have some limits. Until now she has been hesitant to accept Macron's proposal for eurozone reform.



On the whole, the EU seeks to partly achieve what it likes to call "strategic autonomy" but there are issues that remain to be settled. Future relations between EU and NATO are perhaps the most significant one. Although the organizations are essentially partners who share common values and strategic interests, a division of labor will be required. A Europeanization of NATO can hardly appear on the horizon. Trump's successor will perhaps return to previous practices. Washington will certainly see Europeans gradually produce more of their own weapons and equipment and buy less American armaments.



Though impulsive, Trump's tweet about Macron and the European army can generate a serious discussion.



The author is a lecturer at the European Institute in Nice, France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn