Powerful Sheikh Ahmad temporarily leaves IOC roles

Powerful International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad ­Al-­Sabah said Monday he had temporarily stepped down from his roles in the Olympic body amid an ongoing legal case in Switzerland.



The Kuwaiti IOC member heads Olympic Solidarity - the multimillion dollar IOC purse that funds sports projects globally. He is also head of the ­Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and president of the Olympic Council of Asia.



Sheikh Ahmad did not give any details of the case against him but denied any wrongdoing. Kuwaiti media reports said the case was linked to a domestic issue.



"Sheikh Ahmad does not wish for the case into these politically motivated allegations to distract attention away from the excellent work carried out by his colleagues in the Olympic Movement," he said in a statement.



"Therefore, Sheikh Ahmad has today decided to step aside temporarily from his roles and responsibilities as an IOC member and Chairman of Olympic Solidarity commission, pending the outcome of the IOC Ethics commission hearing."



The Kuwaiti, who has been an IOC member since 1992, is a close ally of IOC President Thomas Bach and was among his supporters in the run-up to his election in 2013. A high-ranking member of Kuwait's royal family, Sheikh Ahmad has been involved in sports administration for ­decades.



