Wuhan ends family sailing race

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The Chinese national family sailing race series ended with its Wuhan stop on Sunday, with 37 families bracing the cold and rain on the East Lake in the capital of Central China's Hubei Province.Participants range from 4 to 68 years old, with the Chinese Yachting Association chief Zhang Xiaodong saying sailing could be a "lifetime sport."Instead of traditionally awarding the top three finishers, all racers were given a memorial medal for participating in the Wuhan event, as organizers hope the move could boost sailing's popularity.The series will head to South China's Hainan Province next month.