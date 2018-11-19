Female celebrity go event unveiled

Photo: Courtesy of people.com.cn

The maiden female celebrity go championship is set to have its first three rounds to be held this week, with the final to be held in Langzhou of Sichuan Province in March 2019.The prize money for the winner is tagged at 250,000 yuan ($36,000), with the runner-up to take 100,000 yuan.Lin Jianchao, president of the Chinese Weiqi Association, said having the female celebrity game could boost Chinese female go players hone skills.The top eight of Chinese Weiqi Open and the top eight of the national individual championship will qualify for the celebrity event automatically.The first three rounds will be held from Friday to Sunday at the Chinese Weiqi Academy in Beijing.