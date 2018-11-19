Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations ahead of UN peace talks

A high-ranking Yemeni rebel official urged his leadership Monday to freeze military operations and stop firing missiles into Saudi Arabia as the UN prepares for peace talks.



Mohammed Ali al-Huthi, head of the Huthi insurgents' Higher Revolutionary Committee and an influential political figure, tweeted that he also wants his group to announce "readiness to suspend and halt all military operations."



He called on "all (Huthi) official Yemeni sides to issue directives to end launching missiles and drones against aggression countries... in order to deprive them from any reason to continue their aggression and siege."



The rebels should be ready "to freeze and stop all military operations on all fronts" to achieve "a just and honorable peace," he added.



His comments came as UN special envoy Martin Griffiths is expected to visit the Yemeni capital of Sanaa this week to finalize arrangements for peace talks in Sweden.



Huthi rebels have controlled the capital Sanaa since capturing it in late 2014.



They have since fired hundreds of ballistic missiles into neighboring Saudi Arabia, which since 2015 has led a regional military coalition aiming to restore to power the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.



Although Mohammed Ali al-Huthi is head of the Iran-linked rebels' Higher Revolutionary Committee, he is not their ultimate decision-maker - that power lies with supreme leader Abdulmalek al-Huthi.



Griffiths - whose efforts at kick-starting peace talks collapsed in September - said both the Saudi-backed government and the Huthi rebels have shown a "renewed commitment" to work on a political solution.



He said both sides have given "firm assurances" that they would attend the talks, although no date has yet been set.



Multiple attempts to hold negotiations between the government alliance and Huthis have failed, most recently in September, when the rebels refused to fly to Geneva for planned UN-hosted negotiations.



But Griffiths on Friday offered to travel with the Huthi delegation to Sweden "if that's what is needed."





