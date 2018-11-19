China, Vietnam pledge to maintain border stability

The fifth high-level border meeting between the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries opened Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with the two sides pledging to maintain stability in border areas.



Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe and Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich attended the meeting held in the county of Longzhou.



The China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation has maintained a sound and steady momentum for development in recent years, said Wei.



The Chinese side is ready to work with the Vietnamese side to deepen land boundary and border defense cooperation, enrich border defense exchanges, and safeguard stability and prosperity in border areas, said Wei.



Ngo said such border defense friendly exchange has injected strong impetus into the development of relations between the two countries and the two militaries, adding Vietnam is willing to work with China to make new contributions to peace and stability in border areas, and the sustainable development of the two countries.

