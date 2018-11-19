Pakistan PM to make inaugural visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will undertake an official visit to Malaysia on Nov. 20-2, his first visit to the country since assuming his post in August.



Imran is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to review existing relations and cooperation as well as identify new areas for future collaboration between the two countries, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said Monday in a statement.



"The visit underlines the significance and importance Malaysia attaches to its relationship with Pakistan. It will also be an opportunity for both leaders to exchange views on a range of global and regional issues of common concern," the statement said.



Both leaders will also witness the signing of an agreement on partial abolition of visa between their governments.



Malaysia and Pakistan enjoy substantial and long standing bilateral relations in the field of education, tourism, defense cooperation and technical assistance, according to the statement.



In 2017, total bilateral trade was recorded at 1.34 billion US dollars.

