Malaysia, Indonesia FMs to discuss cooperation, other issues in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia will host the 16th Meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at the Ministerial level between Malaysia and Indonesia from Nov 20 to 21.



The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah will meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.



"Among issues that are expected to be discussed include cooperation on trade and investment, progress of maritime boundary delimitation and land boundary demarcation, review of border crossing and border trade agreements, Indonesian domestic and migrant workers in Malaysia as well as other issues of mutual interest," the statement said.



The meeting will also provide the opportunity for both sides to explore prospects of cooperation in new areas that will further enhance and strengthen the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, it added.

