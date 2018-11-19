Airport expansion project worth $6b wins approval in Xinjiang capital

China's chief planning agency on Monday approved a 42.1 billion yuan ($6.06 billion) airport expansion project in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, a key hub in the Belt and Road
initiative (BRI).
Construction will run through 2030 when the expanded airport is expected to handle 63 million passengers and 750,000 tons of cargo a year, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) said in a statement on its website on Monday.
The expansion includes construction of two additional runways.
The investment value is more than half of the cost of Beijing's new mega-airport project - Daxing International Airport, which will cost 80 billion yuan. That facility is forecast to serve 72 million passengers a year by 2025.
Oil- and mineral-rich Xinjiang has seen infrastructure construction increase in recent years as it is considered to be a key node in the BRI.
The central government is also investing heavily in the country's western regions to ease poverty and better integrate them into the national economy.
Economic growth in the country's western regions slowed in the first half of the year, mostly due to a decline in fixed-asset investment.
While Xinjiang is China's largest provincial-level region by area, its 1-trillion-yuan economy ranks among the smallest across the country.
The Urumqi expansion is aimed at accommodating the rapid aviation growth in Xinjiang and spurring the growth of an international aviation hub in the city, the NDRC said.
China is planning hundreds of airports across the country to serve a market boosted by rising business travel and tourism fueled by a growing middle class.
In 2017, Xinjiang received more than 100 million domestic and overseas tourists, up one-third from the previous year.
Many inland airports in cities such as Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan Province and Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province, have also expanded to serve inter-continental routes.
Urumqi already has flights to and from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.
China Southern Airlines, which just announced plans to leave the SkyTeam airline alliance, has a hub in Urumqi.