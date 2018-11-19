Most Chinese executives expect global M&A market to improve: survey

Most Chinese business executives expect the market for global merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will improve, despite an increasingly complex global environment rife with challenges from rising protectionism, according to a new survey released on Monday.



Of 174 Chinese executives surveyed by global consultancy EY, 87 percent said that the global M&A market will improve and 75 percent see the global economy as improving over the next 12 months, Stella Yuan, EY transaction advisory services China central leader, said in a press release.



However, only 37 percent said they will actively pursue acquisitions in the short term, according to the press release, which was sent to the Global Times on Monday.



Yuan said that some Chinese companies are looking to other companies to do deals rather than carrying out such transactions directly, a strategy likely triggered by increasing scrutiny of M&A deals involving Chinese investors over the past few years.



"At the same time, companies are actively assessing their portfolios of existing businesses. This will likely result in new inventory of assets coming to the market in the next 12 to 24 months, and private equity is a likely buyer for many of these assets," Yuan noted.



Following a wave of Chinese companies' overseas M&A deals, foreign governments such as those in the US, Europe and Australia moved to restrict deals involving Chinese capital, citing national security concerns.



Officials in China have called such restrictions unfair to Chinese companies' normal and legitimate business activities.





