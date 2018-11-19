ChinaCoal supply deals

The China National Coal Group Corp (ChinaCoal) has signed medium- to long-term coal supply deals with six centrally administered State-owned enterprises (SOEs), Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



From 2019 to 2023, ChinaCoal will provide more than 500 million tons of the fuel to such SOEs as China Huaneng Group Co, China Huadian Corp and State Power Investment Corp.



In 2019, coal supplies by ChinaCoal will reach 97 million tons, rising gradually in subsequent years, according to the contract.



Between 2019 and 2021, the long-term contract price will be 535 yuan ($79) per ton.



Between 2021 and 2023, prices will be set by market development. No price changes will occur if no policy adjustments are put in place.





