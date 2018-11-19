Privately offered funds shrink

The total value of privately offered funds in China stood at 12.77 trillion yuan ($1.8 trillion) as of the end of October.



The figure was down 0.24 percent from a month earlier, according to the Asset Management Association of China.



The value of funds invested in securities shrank 4.58 percent to 2.28 trillion yuan due to the weak performance of the stock market.



The value of private equity funds, which invest in non-listed companies, rose 1.5 percent to 7.64 trillion yuan.



The value of venture capital funds expanded 4.94 percent to 860 billion yuan, according to the association.





