Weichai deal with Ballard

Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2018/11/19 22:43:40
Weichai Power, a leading Chinese automobile and equipment manufacturer, has closed a strategic collaboration deal with Ballard Power Systems, a Canadian provider of clean-energy products.
Weichai, which is listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen, bought a 19.9 percent stake in Ballard shares, becoming the largest shareholder of the company.
Under the deal, Weichai and Ballard will establish a joint venture in East China's Shandong Province, which will manufacture Ballard's next-generation fuel-cell stack and power modules for bus, commercial truck and forklift applications.