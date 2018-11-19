Weichai deal with Ballard

Weichai Power, a leading Chinese automobile and equipment manufacturer, has closed a strategic collaboration deal with Ballard Power Systems, a Canadian provider of clean-energy products.



Weichai, which is listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen, bought a 19.9 percent stake in Ballard shares, becoming the largest shareholder of the company.



Under the deal, Weichai and Ballard will establish a joint venture in East China's Shandong Province, which will manufacture Ballard's next-generation fuel-cell stack and power modules for bus, commercial truck and forklift applications.

