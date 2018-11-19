Legend unit stake in Chile

Chinese investment firm Legend Holdings announced on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary Joyvio has agreed to purchase a majority stake in Chilean salmon producer Australis Seafoods SA.



Joyvio will buy a 94.47 percent stake in Australis Seafoods for $880 million, Singapore-based news website zaobao.com reported.



In 2017, Australis Seafoods produced 64,000 tons of salmon, accounting for 9 percent of Chile's total salmon production, the report said.





