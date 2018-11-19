China, Brunei upgrade ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Brunei on Sunday for a state visit. Photo: Xinhua





China and Brunei upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic cooperative partnership on Monday, after leaders of the two countries reaffirmed their political resolve to enhance relations through practical cooperation.



On Monday, the visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan, and the two agreed to lift China-Brunei ties to a higher level.



In 2013, China and Brunei established a cooperative relationship, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



The two leaders witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents, including a plan to enhance cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road initiative (BRI), Xinhua reported.



The upgrade shows that China values ties with Brunei and expects them to serve as a sound example of China's relations with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Zhuang Guotu, head of Xiamen University's Southeast Asian Studies Center, told the Global Times on Monday.



Zhuang noted that the two countries can enhance cooperation in maritime search and rescue, anti-piracy operations and crackdown on smuggling.



China views Brunei as an important partner in building the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and is willing to connect the BRI with Brunei's Wawasan 2035, according to Xinhua.



The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 to build synergy between the BRI and Brunei's Wawasan 2035, Xinhua reported. Wawasan 2035 was proposed in 2008 to promote economic diversification in the country.



In a statement released on Monday, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability and security, and the importance of continuing to exercise self-restraint by all parties concerned and the promotion of mutual trust and confidence in the South China Sea, Xinhua reported.



In the statement, the two sides underscored the importance of resolving territorial and jurisdictional disputes through peaceful dialogue and consultations by sovereign states directly concerned.



Gu Xiaosong, an expert on Southeast Asian studies at the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that while it has disputes with China in the South China Sea, Brunei always shows a friendly attitude on the issue, which can be an example for other related countries.



Gu said that close and friendly relations with Brunei will not only help promote regional development but also help solve the South China Sea issue.





A fisherman works at the Water Village in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua





Close BRI interaction



Trade between China and Brunei totaled $1.3 billion in the first nine months of 2018, an increase of 88.7 percent compared to the same period last year, Beijing-based newspaper Economic Daily reported Sunday.



Gu noted that "Brunei's economy used to rely on oil and gas, while BRI provides it with an opportunity to develop other industries such as tourism, agriculture and services."



China has become the top source of foreign tourists to Brunei, with 52,000 Chinese visiting the country in 2017, Xinhua reported on Monday.



Chinese companies have also been actively involved in infrastructure construction in Brunei, including the Pulau Muara Besar Bridge, Brunei's first sea bridge, the Telisai-Lumut Highway and the Ulu Tutong Dam.



In addition, the 30-kilometer Temburong sea bridge, the largest infrastructure project in Brunei jointly built by a Chinese company, will also be completed soon, Xinhua reported Sunday.



Xinhua said the biggest project invested by Chinese companies in Brunei, a petrochemical project with investment from Zhejiang Hengyi Petrochemical Corporation, is expected to be completed in 2022.



These projects have improved local connectivity and become shining "brand names" of China in Brunei, Xinhua said.



The two countries are also working on building an economic corridor between Brunei and South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



Guangxi can help Brunei in the high-tech industry while Brunei can provide Guangxi with resources, Zhuang said.



Historical ties



Exchanges between China and Brunei started in China's Western Han Dynasty (206BC-AD25), when Brunei was then known as Boni. Chinese explorer Zheng He (1371-1433), the pathfinder of the ancient Maritime Silk Road, had stopped at least twice in Brunei.



The second King of Boni died in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, during a visit to China in 1408 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). He was buried in royal rites at that time.



Friendly interactions between China and Brunei shows that China's ancient Maritime Silk Road, as well as the current BRI, are always a path to peaceful and friendly cooperation, Zhuang said.