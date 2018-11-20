Britain strikes most ambitious trade deal with EU: PM May

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/20 8:04:09





May delivered a keynote speech to the annual conference of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on the day, when Britain was in what has been described as a critical week in



Addressing hundreds of CBI business leaders and delegates in Greenwich, May acknowledged that Brexit was the one paramount issue facing the country at the moment, adding "and I know it is the number one concern of the CBI."



Last week May's team of ministers agreed the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the EU as well as a draft outline of the political declaration on the future relationship between the UK and the EU.



"Both documents were the result of many hours of negotiation between Britain and the European Union. Together they represent a decisive breakthrough, but they are not the final deal," said May.



She said Britain now has an intense week of negotiations ahead in the run-up to the special European Council on Sunday.



"During that time I expect us to hammer out the full and final details of the framework that will underpin our future relationship and I am confident that we can strike a deal at the European Council that I can take back to the House of Commons," said May.



May noted she had always had a very clear sense of the outcomes she wants to deliver for people in these negotiations.



On regaining control of Britain's borders, May said it would no longer be the case that EU nationals, regardless of the skills or experience they have to offer, can jump the queue ahead of engineers from Sydney or software developers from Delhi.



"But the difference will be this-once we have left the EU, we will be fully in control of who comes here," May said.



May described it as a system that works for business, allowing British industry sector to attract the brightest and the best from around the world, with a more streamlined application and entry processes.



On trade in goods, she said the outline future framework would create a comprehensive free trade area with the EU, Britain's biggest and nearest goods market.



"Zero tariffs, no fees, charges or restrictions across all goods sectors, with an ambitious customs arrangement that respects both sides' legal orders. That is what our businesses need, and that is what my deal will deliver," May said.



May stated the government has agreed with the EU to negotiate a trading relationship in services more ambitious than any existing free trade agreement.



"It will deliver a level of liberalisation that goes well beyond WTO terms. All modes of supply will be covered and it will remove substantially all discrimination in the sectors it covers," she told the CBI.



Her speech was seen as turning the Brexit debate from political wrangling to the country's future as a global trading nation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told top business leaders in London Monday that she was determined to lead Britain out of the European Union (EU).May delivered a keynote speech to the annual conference of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on the day, when Britain was in what has been described as a critical week in Brexit negotiations with Brussels.Addressing hundreds of CBI business leaders and delegates in Greenwich, May acknowledged that Brexit was the one paramount issue facing the country at the moment, adding "and I know it is the number one concern of the CBI."Last week May's team of ministers agreed the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the EU as well as a draft outline of the political declaration on the future relationship between the UK and the EU."Both documents were the result of many hours of negotiation between Britain and the European Union. Together they represent a decisive breakthrough, but they are not the final deal," said May.She said Britain now has an intense week of negotiations ahead in the run-up to the special European Council on Sunday."During that time I expect us to hammer out the full and final details of the framework that will underpin our future relationship and I am confident that we can strike a deal at the European Council that I can take back to the House of Commons," said May.May noted she had always had a very clear sense of the outcomes she wants to deliver for people in these negotiations.On regaining control of Britain's borders, May said it would no longer be the case that EU nationals, regardless of the skills or experience they have to offer, can jump the queue ahead of engineers from Sydney or software developers from Delhi."But the difference will be this-once we have left the EU, we will be fully in control of who comes here," May said.May described it as a system that works for business, allowing British industry sector to attract the brightest and the best from around the world, with a more streamlined application and entry processes.On trade in goods, she said the outline future framework would create a comprehensive free trade area with the EU, Britain's biggest and nearest goods market."Zero tariffs, no fees, charges or restrictions across all goods sectors, with an ambitious customs arrangement that respects both sides' legal orders. That is what our businesses need, and that is what my deal will deliver," May said.May stated the government has agreed with the EU to negotiate a trading relationship in services more ambitious than any existing free trade agreement."It will deliver a level of liberalisation that goes well beyond WTO terms. All modes of supply will be covered and it will remove substantially all discrimination in the sectors it covers," she told the CBI.Her speech was seen as turning the Brexit debate from political wrangling to the country's future as a global trading nation.