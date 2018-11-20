Chinese premier sends congratulations to UN World Geospatial Information Congress

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter to the United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress held Monday in Deqing, east China's Zhejiang Province.



Geospatial information plays a crucial role in socio-economic development. In today's world, geospatial information technology has been deeply integrated with the new generation of information technologies, such as mobile internet, big data and cloud computing, facilitating the development of new growth impetus, business models and applications, Li said in the letter.



The Chinese government has always been an active participant and supporter of the global cooperation of geospatial information, and appreciates the United Nations' efforts in coordinating and managing geospatial information and boosting global sustainable development, Li said.



He noted that China will continuously join hands with other countries to enable the collaboration of geospatial information to play a more significant role in serving global governance, facilitating sustainable development, boosting the well-being of mankind, and building a community with a shared future for humanity.



Li hoped the congress, under the theme "The Geospatial Way to a Better World," can pool wisdom and strengthen cooperation to help expand the global application of geospatial information as well as promote its innovative development.

