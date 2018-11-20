China looks to further enhance APEC cooperation: FM

China has supported Papua New Guinea from the outset to host a successful APEC meeting and will continue to enhance communication with concerned parties to facilitate APEC cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.



Spokesperson Geng Shuang commented at a press briefing on opinions that disagreements between China and the United States had led to the failure of issuing a Leaders' Declaration at the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting, which concluded at Papua New Guinea's capital of Port Moresby on Sunday.



"China has played a constructive role in promoting a successful APEC meeting, and shown its utmost sincerity," said Geng, adding that consultations on the basis of consensus are a fundamental principle for APEC members to cooperate, as well as a precondition that guarantees a healthy development of APEC.



He congratulated Papua New Guinea on hosting a successful APEC meeting, which he said has promoted pragmatic cooperation under the APEC framework in various fields and has yielded positive results.



Geng said leaders at the meeting exchanged views on trade, particularly the multilateral trading system, and a majority of APEC members voiced their support for multilateralism, a multilateral trading system, and the WTO to play its due role.



Meanwhile, a number of APEC members, particularly those from the developing world, clearly expressed their opposition to protectionism and safeguarded developing countries' development rights and space, he said.



Regarding WTO reform, Geng said it should be prohibited to pursue protectionism in the name of reform.



He said China welcomes necessary adjustments to improve the WTO. However, those adjustments should accommodate the core interests and basic principles of the WTO.



Geng called on related parties to adhere to mutual respect, seek common ground while reserving differences, and consult to promote pragmatic cooperation on the basis of consensus.



Since its inception, the APEC has made positive contributions to facilitate regional trade, investment, and economic integration, Geng said, adding that China stands ready to work with all parties to strengthen partnerships and enhance cooperation through relevant mechanisms including APEC, so as to make new contributions to the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region.

