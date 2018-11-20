Vietnam, Russia discuss ways to boost cooperative ties

Leaders of Vietnam and Russia discussed here on Monday measures to strengthen cooperative relations, according to Vietnam News Agency.



During their talks, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev pledged to coordinate and gradually address barriers on the import and export of goods, especially agro-fishery-forestry products.



The two leaders agreed to step up large-scale projects in the fields of energy, industry, transport and agriculture, expand collaboration in information, digital technology and e-government, and encourage cooperation on developing urban transport infrastructure, including railways in Vietnam.



Phuc and Medvedev reached consensus on intensifying collaboration in the fields of science-technology, culture, tourism, education-training, and labor, as well as on advancing partnerships between their localities.

