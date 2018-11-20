Albanian economy on positive trajectory in 2018: central bank

The Albanian economy is experiencing a positive developmental trajectory, the Governor of the Bank of Albania (BoA) Gent Sejko declared on Monday while reporting to the Economic Commission.



Sejko presented a detailed analysis of the economic situation in Albania and for the impact of the 2019 budget.



"The Bank of Albania considers that, the Albanian economy is experiencing a positive developmental trajectory," underlined Sejko.



According to the BoA, the positive trend of economic growth has come as a result of sound economic policies and a stable fiscal package.



"The Bank of Albania estimates that the economic growth sources remain consolidated. The positive trend of developments would not be possible without a proper mix of economic policies, fiscal consolidation policies," stated Sejko.



According to the BoA, the pace of the economic growth of Albania has accelerated over the three quarters of this year, due to the favorable hydro situation.



Moreover, Sejko emphasized that employment in Albania has risen and the unemployment rate has fallen.



Meanwhile, Sejko reported to the Economic Commission that the household economy, the balance sheets of businesses and banking sectors have improved over the three quarters of 2018.

