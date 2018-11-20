Uber resumes service in Abu Dhabi after 2 years of suspension

The Integrated Transport Center (ITC) at the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday announced to resume Uber services in the emirate after two years of suspension.



The transport authority announced the decision after signing an agreement with Uber, the Gulf News reported.



The Uber services in Abu Dhabi will be the same as in Dubai, as the citizens can register as full-time or part-time drivers via the app using their private vehicles, said the report.



The fares of the ride will vary depending on the day of week and the time of day, and may change during public holidays, the report added.



The agreement with Uber shows the ITC's commitment to developing smart transportation solutions in the emirate, Mohammad Darwish al Qamzi, general manager of ITC, was quoted as saying.



"We are proud to announce the relaunch of Uber and bring our technology to all residents and visitors in the emirate," Anthony Khoury, regional manager of Uber Middle East, was quoted as saying.



"Abu Dhabi is a significant market for Uber and we're delighted to serve as catalysts for economic growth, and for Emiratis to be able to drive on the Uber app using their private vehicles," he added.



Abu Dhabi suspended the services of both Uber and its major rival in the Middle East, Careem, in August 2016, after some drivers were arrested over regulation violations.

