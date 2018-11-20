Kenya to negotiate 35 bilateral air service deals to boost aviation sector

Kenya plans to negotiate 35 bilateral air service agreements with other countries in order to boost the aviation sector, the civil aviation regulator said on Monday.



Gilbert Kibe, director general of Kenya civil aviation authority (KCAA), told a media briefing in Nairobi that the negotiations will take place during the 11th International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2018) that will be held for the first time in the East and Central Africa region.



"We have been requested by 35 partner states of ICAO to negotiate new bilateral agreements, renegotiate or amend existing bilateral air service agreements," Kibe said.



ICAO is the United Nations agency mandated to manage the global civil aviation industry.



Kibe said that ICAN2018 is scheduled to take place in Nairobi from Dec. 10 to 14 where member states will conduct bilateral or multilateral air service negotiations leading into signed agreements or confidential memorandum of understanding resulting in the opening up of more state air spaces and enhancing air connectivity globally.



The five-day event is anticipated to host about 800 delegates from around the world, bringing together states' delegates and key stakeholders in the aviation industry.



As of now, over 80 countries out of 192 International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) member states have confirmed participation in the upcoming negotiations.



Kenya is also angling for a permanent seat at the ICAO Council which will give the country the opportunity to represent 16 African countries and influence policy in the global aviation agenda.



James Macharia, cabinet secretary, ministry of transport, infrastructure, housing and urban development, said that ICAN2018 provides a tremendous opportunity for Kenya's integration into the global air transport network which will help advance the Kenyan economic growth and development agenda.

