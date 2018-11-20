UN World Geospatial Information Congress opens in Zhejiang

The inaugural United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) is being held in Deqing, east China's Zhejiang Province, from Nov. 19 to 21.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a video message to the congress Monday, expecting the UNWGIC to "use geospatial information to build a safer, better world where no one is left behind."



Themed "The Geospatial Way to a Better World," the UNWGIC aims to advance the potential and usefulness of geospatial information for sustainable development and to tackle global challenges.



Guterres noted that to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, reliable, timely and accessible geospatial information is in need for decision-making, ensuring effective and inclusive development initiatives and measuring progress.



He also encouraged participants to provide suggestions on developing new and emerging technologies, sharing the digital economy, and building smart societies.



The event includes exhibitions, meetings, workshops and learning events.



Delegates from more than 100 countries and regions, geospatial information organizations, and academic and research institutions attended the conference.

