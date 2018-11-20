EU to be completed when Western Balkan countries join: Austria's Kurz

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday said the European Union (EU) would be completed when the Western Balkan countries are part of the Union.



Kurz made the remarks after the meeting with some Balkan leaders in Vienna. He noted the stability and security of the region is important for EU.



Austria, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has long-term close relations with Balkan region in history. The chancellor said the Western Balkan states are supported to getting closer to EU.



"We think the Union will be completed when the Western Balkan countries are part of the EU," he said.



During the meeting, the region's economic situation was one of the key issues.



Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said it's important to adapt the regional economy to the EU market, noting that Western Balkan countries' continuation of this trend is very important for the region.

