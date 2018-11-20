Morocco, UK discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation

Senior military leaders from Morocco and Britain discussed on Monday measures to strengthen bilateral military cooperation, the Moroccan army said.



The discussion between Fathallah El Ouarrak, the Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), and John Lorimer, British Defense senior advisor in charge of the MENA region, focused on improving the two armies' interoperability through sharing experiences and expertise, according to a FAR statement.



The military cooperation between the two countries is governed by a Framework Agreement signed in 1993 and a status-of-forces agreement inked in 2013, the statement noted.



Bilateral activities are scheduled on the basis of an agenda defined by a joint commission held every year alternately in Rabat and London, it said.

