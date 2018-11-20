US soybeans plunge amid trade uncertainty

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed lower on Monday with soybeans posting double-digit losses amid uncertainty surrounding US trade relations with China.



The most active December corn was down 2.5 cents, or 0.69 percent to close at 3.6225 dollars per bushel. March 2019 wheat was down 8.75 cents, or 1.7 percent to settle at 5.065 dollars. January 2019 soybeans were down 18.5 cents, or 2.07 percent to settle at 8.7375 dollars per bushel.



"They (soybeans) really fell hard of twenty cents at one point because of the conflicting reports on the tariffs...and I'm not sure what to do,"said Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities.



"This holiday session, a lot of traders move to the sidelines just because of the uncertainty out of the White House, "she complained. "What's going to happen with this US- China (trade) negotiations ? Are they going forward or not ? It's definitely going to have an effect on these markets."



CBOT wheat futures also suffered sharp fall under the pressure of weak demand for US supplies, said market analysts.



According to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, funds have recently increased their bullish bets on corn while raising bearish positions in soybeans.

