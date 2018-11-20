Multiple people reported shot near hospital in Chicago

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/20 8:32:29
Police said multiple people were shot on Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center at south side of Chicago.
Multiple victims including a police officer was shot in the active shooter incident. The officer injured was in critical condition, according to Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.
Chicago police said a suspect was shot after they responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. near the hospital.
Fire officials called an emergency medical services plan, sending at least 15 ambulances to the scene, because of an "active shooter" situation, a Fire Department spokesman said.