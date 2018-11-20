Multiple people reported shot near hospital in Chicago

Police said multiple people were shot on Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center at south side of Chicago.



Multiple victims including a police officer was shot in the active shooter incident. The officer injured was in critical condition, according to Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.



Chicago police said a suspect was shot after they responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. near the hospital.



Fire officials called an emergency medical services plan, sending at least 15 ambulances to the scene, because of an "active shooter" situation, a Fire Department spokesman said.

