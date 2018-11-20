Persimmon fruits harvested in south China's Guangxi

Villager Peng Meiying airs persimmon fruits at Zhujiatun Village of Pingle County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2018. The harvest of 40,000-kg persimmon fruits is expected to create the income of over 30,000 yuan (4,321 U.S. dollars) to Peng's family this year. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)

